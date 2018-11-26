Leavenworth Army Sgt. Killed In Afghanistan, Remembered As ‘Humble Professional’

U.S. Department of Defense officials say a 25-year-old soldier from Leavenworth was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan. Army Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso died Saturday in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

An army spokesman said Jasso was wounded by small arms fire and was immediately treated and evacuated to the nearest medical treatment facility, where he died of his wounds. The incident is under investigation.

Jasso was assigned to the 2nd Battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord. He was on his third deployment to Afghanistan after enlisting in the Army in 2012.

Jasso’s commander said he was a humble professional who will be deeply missed.

The City of Leavenworth is flying the flags at half mast in honor of Jasso.