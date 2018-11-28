KOHO Outdoor Report – Mission Ridge

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Tony Hikock, Marketing Director at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, about their opening weekend last week, the sixth time in seven years they’ve opened on Thanksgiving weekend.

Hikock said they need a little help from Mother Nature before more of the mountain opens. He also talks about the Ski Link bus service from Link Transit, firefighter appreciation and this Friday’s ski film in Leavenworth All In.





Photo: Snow guns running full blast on Mission’s Mimi run. Credit: Mission Ridge