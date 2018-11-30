KOHO Friday Sports Preview with Ian Dunn – Basketball, Wrestling, Hockey

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local sports. Wenatchee Panthers basketball starts tonight, with Wenatchee hosting Chiawana tonight and you can catch that game right here on KOHO 101 starting at 6:35.

Dunn takes a look at other basketball games tonight and this weekend – from Eastmont to Cashmere to Cascade. Also wrestling season is underway and college basketball too.

The Wenatchee Wild are on a hot streak right now as they head on the road this weekend. And tonight is the Pac 12 football final between University of Washington and Utah.