Kick Off Holiday Shopping With Small Business Saturday, Tread Lightly Week

In an effort to support local shops across the Wenatchee Valley, Small Business Saturday is this Saturday to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

Also starting Saturday is Tread Lightly Week – a program of Sustainable Wenatchee. Their Executive Director Jana Fischback joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning to tell us all about it.

Also joining us is Linda Haglund and Meredith Hilger from the Wenatchee Downtown Association to talk about how Small Business Saturday benefits the local shop owners in downtown Wenatchee.