Just Like Any Good Recipe, Early Prep Key For Thanksgiving Weekend Traffic

Thanksgiving can be one of the busiest travel times of the year. And this year is shaping up to one of the busiest in Washington in over 15 years, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

WSDOT provides several tools to help plan holiday travels:

· Consult WSDOT’s travel times charts, which use historical information to help drivers know before they go.

· Check out online tools, including mobile apps, traffic cameras and email alerts.

· Visit WSDOT’s online traveler information about traffic, weather and ferry schedules.

· Follow WSDOT’s social media accounts, such as Twitter and Facebook.

· Pre-program 530 AM and 1610 AM to vehicle radios for highway advisory radio alerts.

· Carry chains and other winter driving essentials.

· Check current chain and traction requirements on the WSDOT passes website or by calling 5-1-1, and watch for highway advisory signs.

· Leave extra time for holiday and winter travel, slow down and leave extra space between vehicles when driving on snow or ice.