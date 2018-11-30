City of Wenatchee’s Budget, Revenue Strong Heading Into 2019, Finance Director Says
It’s budget season and many local cities have finalized their plans for 2019. The Wenatchee City Council approved next year’s budget at their last meeting.
For a look at what’s in it, how the city has recovered since the Great Recession, bonding to pay for the new City Hall at the old Federal Building and more, Dan Langager sits down with the city’s Finance Director Brad Posenjak and Executive Services Director Allison Williams.