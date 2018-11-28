City of Leavenworth Honors Fallen Local Soldier, Adventure Park Developers Re-Submit Application

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the loss of one of Leavenworth’s own – 25-year-old Army Sgt. Leandro A.S. Jasso was killed Saturday in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Farivar said the city will fly flags at half-staff for five days and his name will be placed on the City’s “Veterans Memorial Plaque” located at City Hall.

Farivar also talks about increased traffic control during the annual Christmas Lighting event the next three weekends and the latest with the proposed Adventure Park at the west end of town.