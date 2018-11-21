Chelan PUD, Chelan County Port Continue Discussions On Olds Station Land Purchase For New PUD Headquarters

The Chelan County PUD wants to move. PUD commissioners on Monday reviewed a package of proposed agreements with the Port of Chelan County to preserve options for an operations base in North Wenatchee.

The agreements would finalize terms announced in July that include the PUD buying about 19 acres of Port property for possible construction of a new base for its Wenatchee operations.

Dan Frazier, Shared Services director, said several years of study showed the pressing need for major improvements to facilities at the hydro projects, the Hawley Street shop and at the downtown Wenatchee campus.

Many PUD buildings date back to the 1950s. In addition, growth over the decades has shifted county power loads. More than 60 percent of service calls for Wenatchee-area crews are to areas north of Wenatchee.

Chelan PUD Board President Dennis Bolz said it’s all about improving service to customers. The board is hosting a public hearing on the land purchase proposal at 10 a.m. Monday Dec. 3 at their offices in Wenatchee.