‘Wish Them Both The Best,’ Says Chelan County Commissioner Overbay About Close Bugert/Smith Race For Open Seat

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about last night’s general election, specifically the race for the open Chelan County Commissioner seat. As of now, it’s too close to call between Bob Bugert and Shon Smith. Overbay relates it to his close election two years ago and how he feels about working with either of them.

Overbay also talks about saying goodbye to Keith Goehner on the county Board of Commissioners, but now working with him at the state level. Goehner was elected yesterday as the 12th District’s State Representative seat #1 over Ann Diamond, replacing long-time state rep. Cary Condotta.

The Chelan County budget still has a $1 million gap to close and the new Moderate Risk Waste Facility should be complete by July 2019.