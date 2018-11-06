Wenatchee Area’s First Planned Charter School Announces Board, Public Forum Nov. 8

A new charter middle and high school is aiming to open in 2021 to serve the greater Wenatchee area. They just announced their founding board of directors and are holding their first public forum this Thursday. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The public forum is this Thursday, Nov. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

For more information about Columbia Prep, contact Sara Rolfs at sararolfs@nwi.net.