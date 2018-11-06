Trout Unlimited Wraps First Wenatchee River Beaver Relocation, Plans For Next Year’s

Following up on a story we aired in July about a new program to trap and relocated nuisance beaver in the Wenatchee River Basin, Dan Langager sat down with Trout Unlimited’s Project Manager Cody Gillin about how the program went this year – six trappings at eight locations collected about a dozen beaver – and working with local landowners now to plan ahead for next year.

If you have a nuisance beaver causing problems on your property, contact Gillin at Trout Unlimited’s Wenatchee office: 103 Palouse Suite 14; 509-888-0970; Cody.Gillin@tu.org.