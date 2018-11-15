Through Education About Salmon Passage, PNW Can ‘Have Cake And Eat It Too’

Salmon have largely been cut off from the Upper Columbia River for the last 80 years, since the construction of the Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee Dams.

Caj Matheson, Director of Natural Resources for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, told KOHO work is underway by tribes, environmental groups, farmers and state and federal agencies to reintroduce salmon to the 1,200 miles of river habitat.

Will Stelle, with Washington Water Trust, said keeping all those stakeholders at the table is a challenge, but education is key.

That’s why both will be speaking tonight in Cashmere as part of the Columbia Rolls On speaker series.