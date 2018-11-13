Study: Communities of Color Most Vulnerable to Wildfire Devastation

Fire season may have wound down here in North Central Washington, but deadly and devastating blazes are hitting California right now. Chelan County firefighters arrived in California yesterday to assist in fighting the catastrophic and deadly wildfires there.

The crew is part of a 20-person strike team, with personnel from Walla Walla, Stevens County, Benton County and College Place. The team left for California Saturday morning. At least 40 people have been killed in the fires, thousands of homes have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people evacuated. The team has been assigned to the Woolsey Fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

According to a new study from The Nature Conservancy and University of Washington, ethnic and racial minorities face the greatest risk from wildfires. Researchers hope the results can be used to identify and prioritize vulnerable communities in fire management efforts. Eric Tegethoff has more.

Photo & map: University of Washington