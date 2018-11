Emergency stabilization work on areas burned during this summers wildfires on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has begun. And crews are hoping to finish before the snow flies. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Photo: Burned Area Emergency Response crews assess a culvert and nearby road drainage within the McLeod Fire footprint on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on October 2, 2018. Credit: USDA Forest Service photo by Jamie Krezelok