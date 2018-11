In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Adam Vognild, Board Member with WenatcheeOutdoors.org and owner of Inner Circle Gym in Wenatchee, about the so-called shoulder season right now – not quite the end of fall, not quite the start of winter. Vognild prvides from good tips on getting your body ready for skiing and snowboarding (check out his article here), as well as enjoying the foothills trails this fall.