Our Valley Our Future Seeking Feedback on Potential New Action Plan Projects

The Our Valley Our Future / Nuestro Valle Nuestro Futuro community development initiative has launched a survey to gauge how residents view six projects that may be added to the 2019 version of the Our Valley Action Plan.

The survey is asking residents how important the projects are to the regions’ quality of life. They range from environmental sustainability and nature area improvements, to community recreation and business development.

Marcus Bellissimo has more.

The survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OVOFnew