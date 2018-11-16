Our Valley Our Future Releases Report On Local Housing Shortage

How will the Greater Wenatchee Area contend with continued growth, especially when its already facing a housing shortage and space to build? A new report from Our Valley Our Future out today has some recommendations, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The 60-page report contains 18 specific recommendations to add more middle-market housing in Chelan and Douglas counties. It also features an executive summary and a white paper that delves into why home prices are so much more in the region compared to other locales in Eastern Washington. The work product is one of seven “game-changer” projects in the Our Valley Action Plan. All seven game-changers originated with residents during outreach work in 2015-16.

Photo: Our Valley Our Future