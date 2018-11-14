On Utilities United Against Scams Day, Chelan PUD Says Beware Calls About Your Utility Bill

Scammers are getting bolder and trying harder to get Chelan PUD customers to believe false claims that their utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if they don’t pay up right now, says Pat O’Hara with the PUD’s Customer Relations team.

Today, Wednesday, Nov. 14, is the third annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, part of a week-long advocacy and awareness campaign focused on exposing the tactics of scammers. Learn more about Chelan PUD anti-scam efforts at www.chelanpud.org/scams.