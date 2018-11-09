N. Wenatchee Ave. Improvement Plans On Display At Open House Nov. 14

The Wenatchee Valley serves as an urban, agricultural, freight and tourism hub of North Central Washington. A lot of that traffic travels North Wenatchee Avenue, quickly becoming the most congested area of the lower valley. And over the next 20 years, officials estimate traffic volumes will increase another 20 percent.

The City of Wenatchee and the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are working on solutions to ease congestion, improve biking/walking/bus riding experiences and coordinate with other local and regional projects.

You have a chance to weigh in. Learn more about the plans at an open house this Wed. Nov. 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the DOT’s new offices on Euclid Ave. in Olds Station and fill out an online survey here.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk more about the 10-year plan is Rob Jammerman, Public Works Director for the city of Wenatchee.