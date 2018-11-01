KOHO Sports Preview with Ian Dunn – ‘Bridge of Sportsmanship’ Tonight

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local fall sports.

The Bridge Of Sportsmanship is not taking place Friday night anymore – it’s tonight. The annual football match-up between the Wenatchee Panthers and Eastmont Wildcats was moved to today, Thursday, Nov. 1, still in the Apple Bowl. The Wenatchee School District said in order to be in compliance with Washington Interscholastic Activities Association rules, the schedule change allows for a potential playoff game to be played on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7 pm at Lions Field in Moses Lake in case of a three-way tie for league champions.

A Wenatchee win and a Moses Lake win – Wenatchee and Eastmont are Co-League Champs and Wenatchee earns the league’s one state berth; a Wenatchee win and a Sunnyside win – Wenatchee, Eastmont and Sunnyside are Tri-League Champs and there will be a three-team playoff on Saturday to determine the league’s one state berth; an Eastmont win and they are League Champs and earn the one state berth regardless of the outcome of the Sunnyside vs Moses Lake game.

KOHO is your exclusive home for Panther football, join us tonight at 6:45 for the Bridge Of Sportsmanship on KOHO 101 FM and KOHO101.com.