Friday Vote Tallies Leave One Race Even Closer; Chelan County Commissioner Position 2
Updated election results as of 4 p.m. Friday, November 9th. Next vote tally on Wednesday the 14th.
Chelan County
Voter turnout: 63.57% (28,631 of 44,964 registered voters)
Ballots remaining to count: 4,605
|
Assessor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Deanna Walter
|16,610
|63.1 %
|
Kevin Ohme
|9,713
|36.9%
|Total Votes
|26,323
|
Commissioner Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Shon Smith
|13,365
|49.7%
|
Bob Bugert
|13,525
|50.3%
|Total Votes
|26,890
|
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Brian Burnett
|17,675
|65.24%
|
Jennifer Tyler
|9,417
|34.76%
|Total Votes
|
|
District Court Judge Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Allen Blackmon
|10,055
|44.35%
|
Kyle Mott
|12,619
|55.65%
|Total Votes
|22,674
|
Superior Court Judge Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Travis Brandt
|17,664
|73.36%
|
Robert McSeveney
|6,415
|26.64%
|Total Votes
|24,079
|
Chelan Superior Court Judge Position 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Kristin Ferrera
|17,584
|68.86%
|
Charles Steinberg
|7,952
|
|Total Votes
|25,536
|
Chelan PUD Commissioner Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Randy Smith
|
|63.7%
|
Daryn Klinginsmith
|8,224
|36.3%
|Total Votes
|22,657
|
Upper Valley Parks Levy – Leavenworth Pool Maintenance & Operations
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|1,953
|63.22%
|
No
|1,136
|36.78%
|Total Votes
|3,089
Douglas County
Voter turnout: 37.44% (8,225of 21,746 registered voters)
Ballots remaining to count: 6,500
|
Commissioner Position 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Marc Straub
|4,406
|64.35%
|
Norman (Buck) Tupling
|2,441
|35.65
|Total Votes
|6,847
|
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Kevin Morris
|4,857
|66.63%
|
Leeon Leyde
|2,432
|33.37%
|Total Votes
|7,289
|
District Court Judge
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Eric Biggar
|5,024
|70.76%
|
Robert Hunter
|2,076
|29.24%
|Total Votes
|7,100
|
Fire District #4 – Proposition 1 Property Tax Levy Rate Increase For Fire And Emergency Services
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|157
|51.31%
|
No
|149
|48.69%
|Total Votes
|306
State – 12th Legislative District (district-wide vote count)
|
State Representative Position 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Keith Goehner
|
|57.16%
|
Ann Diamond
|18,391
|42.84%
|Total Votes
|42,933
|
State Representative Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Mike Steele
|27,783
|64.93%
|
Valerie Sarratt
|15,005
|35.07%
|Total Votes
|42,788
State – Supreme Court
|
Supreme Court Justice Position 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Nathan Choi
|
|32.11%
|
Steve Gonzalez
|1,005,072
|67.89%
|Total Votes
|1,480,463
State – Initiatives (state-wide vote count)
|
Initiative 1631 – Carbon fee
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|798,824
|44.26%
|
No
|1,005,961
|55.74%
|Total Votes
|
|
Initiative 1634 – Banning soda taxes
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|
|54.77%
|
No
|
|45.23%
|Total Votes
|
|
Initiative 1639 – Firearms purchasing, storage
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|
|60.38%
|
No
|773,368
|39.62%
|Total Votes
|
|
Initiative 940 – Police use of force
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|1,148,918
|59.22%
|
No
|
|40.78%
|Total Votes
|
Federal – 8th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)
|
Congressional District 8 U.S. Representative
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Dino Rossi
|
|46.84%
|
Kim Schrier
|
|53.16%
|Total Votes
|265,720
Federal – 4th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)
|
Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Dan Newhouse
|85,149
|65.4%
|
Christine Brown
|45,040
|34.6%
|Total Votes
|130,189
Federal – Senate
|
U.S. Senator
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Maria Cantwell
|
|58.63%
|
Susan Hutchison
|806,223
|41.37%
|Total Votes
|
