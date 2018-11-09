Friday Vote Tallies Leave One Race Even Closer; Chelan County Commissioner Position 2

Updated election results as of 4 p.m. Friday, November 9th. Next vote tally on Wednesday the 14th.

Chelan County

Voter turnout:  63.57%  (28,631 of 44,964 registered voters)

Ballots remaining to count: 4,605

Assessor
Candidate Votes Vote %
Deanna Walter
 16,610 63.1 %
Kevin Ohme
 9,713  36.9%
Total Votes 26,323

 

Commissioner Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Shon Smith
 13,365 49.7%
Bob Bugert
 13,525 50.3%
Total Votes 26,890

 

Sheriff
Candidate Votes Vote %
Brian Burnett
 17,675 65.24%
Jennifer Tyler
 9,417 34.76%
Total Votes
27,092

 

District Court Judge Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Allen Blackmon
 10,055 44.35%
Kyle Mott
 12,619 55.65%
Total Votes 22,674

 

Superior Court Judge Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Travis Brandt
 17,664 73.36%
Robert McSeveney
 6,415 26.64%
Total Votes 24,079

 

Chelan Superior Court Judge Position 3
Candidate Votes Vote %
Kristin Ferrera
 17,584 68.86%
Charles Steinberg
 7,952
31.14%
Total Votes 25,536

 

Chelan PUD Commissioner Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Randy Smith
14,433
63.7%
Daryn Klinginsmith
 8,224 36.3%
Total Votes 22,657

 

Upper Valley Parks Levy – Leavenworth Pool Maintenance & Operations
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
 1,953 63.22%
No
 1,136 36.78%
Total Votes 3,089

 

 

Douglas County

Voter turnout:  37.44%    (8,225of 21,746 registered voters)

Ballots remaining to count: 6,500

Commissioner Position 3
Candidate Votes Vote %
Marc Straub
 4,406  64.35%
Norman (Buck) Tupling
 2,441  35.65
Total Votes 6,847

 

Sheriff
Candidate Votes Vote %
Kevin Morris
 4,857  66.63%
Leeon Leyde
 2,432  33.37%
Total Votes 7,289

 

 District Court Judge
Candidate Votes Vote %
Eric Biggar
 5,024  70.76%
Robert Hunter
 2,076  29.24%
Total Votes 7,100

 

Fire District #4 – Proposition 1 Property Tax Levy Rate Increase For Fire And Emergency Services
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
 157  51.31%
No
 149  48.69%
Total Votes 306

 

 

State – 12th Legislative District (district-wide vote count)

State Representative Position 1
Candidate Votes Vote %
Keith Goehner
24,542
 57.16%
Ann Diamond
 18,391 42.84%
Total Votes 42,933

 

State Representative Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Mike Steele
 27,783 64.93%
Valerie Sarratt
 15,005 35.07%
Total Votes 42,788

 

 

State – Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Position 8
Candidate Votes Vote %
Nathan Choi
475,391
 32.11%
Steve Gonzalez
 1,005,072  67.89%
Total Votes 1,480,463

 

State – Initiatives (state-wide vote count)

Initiative 1631 – Carbon fee
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
 798,824  44.26%
No
 1,005,961  55.74%
Total Votes
1,804,785

 

Initiative 1634 – Banning soda taxes
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
1,059,251
 54.77%
No
874,886
 45.23%
Total Votes
1,934,137

 

Initiative 1639 – Firearms purchasing, storage
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
1,178,577
 60.38%
No
 773,368  39.62%
Total Votes
1,951,945

 

Initiative 940 – Police use of force
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
 1,148,918  59.22%
No
791,005
 40.78%
Total Votes
1,939,923

 

Federal – 8th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)

Congressional District 8 U.S. Representative
Candidate Votes Vote %
Dino Rossi
124,473
46.84%
Kim Schrier
141,247
53.16%
Total Votes 265,720

 

Federal – 4th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)

Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative
Candidate Votes Vote %
Dan Newhouse
 85,149  65.4%
Christine Brown
 45,040  34.6%
Total Votes 130,189

 

Federal – Senate

U.S. Senator
Candidate Votes Vote %
Maria Cantwell
1,142,431
 58.63%
Susan Hutchison
 806,223  41.37%
Total Votes
1,948,654

 

 

For more results, including how each county voted on district- and state-wide races, check out these Elections webpages:

Washington State

Chelan County

Douglas County

Grant County

Okanogan County

Kittitas County

