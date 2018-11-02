Eastmont Takes Big 9 Trophy, Heads to State Playoffs After Beating Wenatchee 14-13

The Eastmont Wildcats are the Big 9 football champions. In the annual Bridge Of Sportsmanship game last night, the Wenatchee Panthers hosted the Wildcats in the Apple Bowl, and the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

With Eastmont undefeated in the league this year, a win would secure them the one slot to state playoffs. Because Sunnyside beat Moses Lake 42-6 last night, that set up the possibility for a three-way tie for first, if Wenatchee beat Eastmont.

But the Wildcats came out strong, passing 63 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. A missed extra point secured the W for Eastmont, with a final score of 14-13. Eastmont now advances to the state 4A playoffs. Seeding in the state playoffs will be announced on Sunday.

Dan Langager also breaks down other games tonight and this weekend.

Photo: Eastmont Wildcats Athletics