County Elections Officials Continue Counting Ballots, Next Tally Out Tomorrow

There’s little change to Tuesday’s elections results as more ballots have been tallied this week, at both the local and state level. The race for Chelan County Commissioner is still too close to call, with Bob Bugert and Shon Smith separated by 300 votes. County officials still have more than 10,000 ballots to count.

Douglas County ballots uncounted number 6,500, but won’t likely lead to any changes in those results.

In the 8th Congressional District contest, which includes East Wenatchee, Chelan and Kittitas Counties, Democrat Kim Schrier still holds the lead. She’s ahead of Republican Dino Rossi 52.9 percent to 47.1 percent, a difference of about 12,500 votes. Expect results from the next official ballot count tomorrow afternoon.

KOHO’s Jay Witherbee has more.