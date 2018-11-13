Chelan PUD Launches Hydropower Research Institute

Optimizing hydropower through digital transformation is the goal of a new research institute in Wenatchee. Launched by the Chelan PUD, it has a primary goal – use data analytics to reduce operating costs, avoid outages and minimize maintenance time. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

 

Photo: Chelan PUD
  1. Gene Sharratt on November 13, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Congratulations to Chelan PUD leadership for this innovative and visionary concept. This will pay dividends for years to come for Chelan County PUD ratepayers, while maintaining reliable, efficient, and cost-effective hydro generated energy for our community. Way to go, Chelan County PUD!!!

