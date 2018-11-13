Chelan PUD Launches Hydropower Research Institute
Optimizing hydropower through digital transformation is the goal of a new research institute in Wenatchee. Launched by the Chelan PUD, it has a primary goal – use data analytics to reduce operating costs, avoid outages and minimize maintenance time. Marcus Bellissimo reports.
Congratulations to Chelan PUD leadership for this innovative and visionary concept. This will pay dividends for years to come for Chelan County PUD ratepayers, while maintaining reliable, efficient, and cost-effective hydro generated energy for our community. Way to go, Chelan County PUD!!!