Chelan High Student Expelled After Texting About School Shooting, Sheriff’s Office Investigating

A Chelan High School student was expelled after posting a threatening message on the app Snapchat, saying there would be a school shooting. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a report from another student Tuesday evening to the Chelan High School principal of a screen shot of the message.

The conversation was a group Snapchat involving multiple students from the Chelan School District. One student took screen shots of some of the comments and contacted the school. Staff and law enforcement were able to identify the students based on the avatars they used in the conversation. They determined the threat of a shooting was not credible.

One of the three school resource officers assigned to the Chelan and Manson School Districts was notified and is working with the district to resolve the situation, said Chelan Superintendent Barry DePauli.

Tuesday evening, the school district did an emergency expulsion of one of the students involved and they are working with the Sheriff’s office to expel another student, DePauli said . The Sheriff’s Office had an extra presence at the school yesterday including a Detective if needed for follow-up on the incident.

KOHO’s Chelan Correspondent Jay Witherbee sat down with DePauli to talk more about the incident.

And on the KOHO Morning Show today, Dan Langager talked with the School Resource Officer for the Cascade School District Deputy Mike Morrison about how they respond to incidents like these and the importance of students and parents speaking out.