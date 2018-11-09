Chelan County Sports Lowest Unemployment Rate Of All 39 Counties

Together the Chelan and Douglas County area continues sporting a record-low unemployment rate. In September the rate was 3.3 percent, the lowest ever for a September and the second-lowest of all 39 Washington counties.

According to the new data from the state’s Employment Security Department, more than 530 people entered the labor force, with another 300 fewer people unemployed. Besides agriculture, three industries lead local job growth – construction, health services and local government. Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck told KOHO even though construction has slowed slightly the last few months, it’s still growing at 10 percent a month.

Health services and private education added 300 jobs over that period and local government – fire, police, public schools and PUDs – saw a 200 job rise. Job losses continue to hit tourism and retail, down 300 and 200 jobs respectively, as well as the lump category of transportation, warehousing and utilities.