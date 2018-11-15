Big Turnout For N. Wenatchee Ave. Corridor Improvements Open House

The North Wenatchee Transportation Master Plan established a blueprint for improving transportation safety and traffic flow along North Wenatchee Avenue. In the future, improvements within these plans are designed to work in conjunction with the Confluence Parkway, a future bypass to the Avenue.

As part of the planning phase, the City of Wenatchee and WSDOT are asking for public comment. They have an online survey up now (which you can fill out here) and hosted an open house yesterday at the DOT offices. KOHO’s Dan Langager was there and filed this report.