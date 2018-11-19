Annual Give NCW Crowdfunding Campaign Kicks Off Thursday

The Community Foundation of NCW awarded $240,000 in Regional Impact Grants to 25 nonprofits across Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. Each recipient will also participate in this year’s Give NCW campaign, an online crowd-fund that invites the general public to learn more about nonprofit projects in their community and donate online to support them.

Give NCW starts this Thursday and runs through the end of the year. To tell us more, the Foundation’s Executive Director Beth Stipe and Director of Community Grants Claire Oatey join Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show.