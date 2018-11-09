9th Annual NCW Community Success Summit Comes To Pateros Nov. 15

IRIS – the Initiative for Rural Innovation & Stewardship – will showcase success stories at the 9th annual NCW Community Success Summit in Pateros Thursday, Nov. 15. “Pateros Strong” is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pateros School Gym in Pateros.

Organizers Nancy Warner and Angela Morris join Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show. Warner said summit planners aim to highlight some of the stories that brought Pateros together after the Carlton Complex Fire in 2014 as well as those from other parts of the region. IRIS is gathering success stories that contribute to the kind of community we want to live in – one that maintains diverse, healthy ecosystems, fosters a high quality of life for all, and bridges cultural and political divides.

Learn more and register, by Monday, at IRISNCW.org.