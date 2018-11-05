5th Annual NCW College & Career Expo Tues., Nov. 6 at WVC Rec Center

The 5th annual NCW College & Career Expo is the premier career exploration event for high school and college students in the region.

Over 100 post secondary and employer exhibitors and 2,000 students from all around North Central Washington converge on the Wenatchee Valley College campus for a day filled with networking and career discovery. The expo is held annually in late October or early November. There is no cost to students or exhibitors to participate.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show is Diana Haglund and Tami Findley McBride from the Wenatchee School District to talk about the benefit to both students and employers attending the Expo.