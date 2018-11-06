2018 General Election Results

Election results are coming in as polls closed at 8 p.m. today. Here are the vote counts as they stand now, though some of the close races could change as more ballots are tallied this week.

Chelan County

Voter turnout: 45.43% (20,459 of 44,964 registered voters)

Ballots remaining to count: 10,696

Assessor Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 18,983

Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 19,346

Sheriff Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 19,408

District Court Judge Position 2 Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 16,318

Superior Court Judge Position 2 Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 17,318

Chelan Superior Court Judge Position 3 Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 18,299

Chelan PUD Commissioner Position 2 Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 16,333

Upper Valley Parks Levy – Leavenworth Pool Maintenance & Operations Measure Votes Vote % Total Votes 2,139

Douglas County

Voter turnout: 37.44% (8,225 of 21,746 registered voters)

Ballots remaining to count: 6,500

Commissioner Position 3 Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 6,847

Sheriff Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 7,289

District Court Judge Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 7,100

Fire District #4 – Proposition 1 Property Tax Levy Rate Increase For Fire And Emergency Services Measure Votes Vote % Total Votes 306

State – 12th Legislative District (district-wide vote count)

State Representative Position 1 Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 34,494

State Representative Position 2 Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 34,415

State – Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Position 8 Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 1,480,463

State – Initiatives (state-wide vote count)

Initiative 1631 – Carbon fee Measure Votes Vote % Total Votes 1,804,785

Initiative 1634 – Banning soda taxes Measure Vote Vote % Total Votes 1,934,137

Initiative 1639 – Firearms purchasing, storage Measure Votes Vote % Total Votes 1,951,945

Initiative 940 – Police use of force Measure Votes Vote % Total Votes 1,939,923

Federal – 8th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)

Congressional District 8 U.S. Representative Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 196,314

Federal – 4th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)

Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 130,189

Federal – Senate

U.S. Senator Candidate Votes Vote % Total Votes 1,948,654

For more results, including how each county voted on district- and state-wide races, check out these Elections webpages:

Washington State

Chelan County

Douglas County

Grant County

Okanogan County

Kittitas County