2018 General Election Results

Election results are coming in as polls closed at 8 p.m. today. Here are the vote counts as they stand now, though some of the close races could change as more ballots are tallied this week.

Chelan County

Voter turnout:  45.43%  (20,459 of 44,964 registered voters)

Ballots remaining to count: 10,696

Assessor
Candidate Votes Vote %
Deanna Walter
12,256
 64.56%
Kevin Ohme
 6,727  35.44%
Total Votes 18,983

 

Commissioner Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Shon Smith
 9,830  50.81%
Bob Bugert
 9,516  49.19%
Total Votes 19,346

 

Sheriff
Candidate Votes Vote %
Brian Burnett
 12,804  65.97
Jennifer Tyler
 6,604  34.03%
Total Votes 19,408

 

District Court Judge Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Allen Blackmon
 7,240  44.37%
Kyle Mott
 9,078  55.63%
Total Votes 16,318

 

Superior Court Judge Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Travis Brandt
 12,745  73.59%
Robert McSeveney
 4,573  26.41
Total Votes 17,318

 

Chelan Superior Court Judge Position 3
Candidate Votes Vote %
Kristin Ferrera
 12,463  68.11
Charles Steinberg
 5,836  31.89%
Total Votes 18,299

 

Chelan PUD Commissioner Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Randy Smith
 10,415  63.77%
Daryn Klinginsmith
 5,918  36.23%
Total Votes 16,333

 

Upper Valley Parks Levy – Leavenworth Pool Maintenance & Operations
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
 1,344  62.83%
No
 795  37.17%
Total Votes 2,139

 

 

Douglas County

Voter turnout:  37.44%    (8,225 of 21,746 registered voters)

Ballots remaining to count: 6,500

Commissioner Position 3
Candidate Votes Vote %
Marc Straub
 4,406  64.35%
Norman (Buck) Tupling
 2,441  35.65
Total Votes 6,847

 

Sheriff
Candidate Votes Vote %
Kevin Morris
 4,857  66.63%
Leeon Leyde
 2,432  33.37%
Total Votes 7,289

 

 District Court Judge
Candidate Votes Vote %
Eric Biggar
 5,024  70.76%
Robert Hunter
 2,076  29.24%
Total Votes 7,100

 

Fire District #4 – Proposition 1 Property Tax Levy Rate Increase For Fire And Emergency Services
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
 157  51.31%
No
 149  48.69%
Total Votes 306

 

 

State – 12th Legislative District (district-wide vote count)

State Representative Position 1
Candidate Votes Vote %
Keith Goehner
 20,040  58.1%
Ann Diamond
 14,454  41.9%
Total Votes 34,494

 

State Representative Position 2
Candidate Votes Vote %
Mike Steele
 22,560  65.55%
Valerie Sarratt
 11,855  34.45%
Total Votes 34,415

 

 

State – Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Position 8
Candidate Votes Vote %
Nathan Choi
475,391
 32.11%
Steve Gonzalez
 1,005,072  67.89%
Total Votes 1,480,463

 

State – Initiatives (state-wide vote count)

Initiative 1631 – Carbon fee
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
 798,824  44.26%
No
 1,005,961  55.74%
Total Votes
1,804,785

 

Initiative 1634 – Banning soda taxes
Measure Vote Vote %
Yes
1,059,251
 54.77%
No
874,886
 45.23%
Total Votes
1,934,137

 

Initiative 1639 – Firearms purchasing, storage
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
1,178,577
 60.38%
No
 773,368  39.62%
Total Votes
1,951,945

 

Initiative 940 – Police use of force
Measure Votes Vote %
Yes
 1,148,918  59.22%
No
791,005
 40.78%
Total Votes
1,939,923

 

Federal – 8th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)

Congressional District 8 U.S. Representative
Candidate Votes Vote %
Dino Rossi
 92,275  47%
Kim Schrier
 104,039  53%
Total Votes 196,314

 

Federal – 4th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)

Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative
Candidate Votes Vote %
Dan Newhouse
 85,149  65.4%
Christine Brown
 45,040  34.6%
Total Votes 130,189

 

Federal – Senate

U.S. Senator
Candidate Votes Vote %
Maria Cantwell
1,142,431
 58.63%
Susan Hutchison
 806,223  41.37%
Total Votes
1,948,654

 

 

For more results, including how each county voted on district- and state-wide races, check out these Elections webpages:

Washington State

Chelan County

Douglas County

Grant County

Okanogan County

Kittitas County

