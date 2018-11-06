2018 General Election Results
Election results are coming in as polls closed at 8 p.m. today. Here are the vote counts as they stand now, though some of the close races could change as more ballots are tallied this week.
Chelan County
Voter turnout: 45.43% (20,459 of 44,964 registered voters)
Ballots remaining to count: 10,696
|
Assessor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Deanna Walter
|
|64.56%
|
Kevin Ohme
|6,727
|35.44%
|Total Votes
|18,983
|
Commissioner Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Shon Smith
|9,830
|50.81%
|
Bob Bugert
|9,516
|49.19%
|Total Votes
|19,346
|
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Brian Burnett
|12,804
|65.97
|
Jennifer Tyler
|6,604
|34.03%
|Total Votes
|19,408
|
District Court Judge Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Allen Blackmon
|7,240
|44.37%
|
Kyle Mott
|9,078
|55.63%
|Total Votes
|16,318
|
Superior Court Judge Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Travis Brandt
|12,745
|73.59%
|
Robert McSeveney
|4,573
|26.41
|Total Votes
|17,318
|
Chelan Superior Court Judge Position 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Kristin Ferrera
|12,463
|68.11
|
Charles Steinberg
|5,836
|31.89%
|Total Votes
|18,299
|
Chelan PUD Commissioner Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Randy Smith
|10,415
|63.77%
|
Daryn Klinginsmith
|5,918
|36.23%
|Total Votes
|16,333
|
Upper Valley Parks Levy – Leavenworth Pool Maintenance & Operations
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|1,344
|62.83%
|
No
|795
|37.17%
|Total Votes
|2,139
Douglas County
Voter turnout: 37.44% (8,225 of 21,746 registered voters)
Ballots remaining to count: 6,500
|
Commissioner Position 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Marc Straub
|4,406
|64.35%
|
Norman (Buck) Tupling
|2,441
|35.65
|Total Votes
|6,847
|
Sheriff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Kevin Morris
|4,857
|66.63%
|
Leeon Leyde
|2,432
|33.37%
|Total Votes
|7,289
|
District Court Judge
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Eric Biggar
|5,024
|70.76%
|
Robert Hunter
|2,076
|29.24%
|Total Votes
|7,100
|
Fire District #4 – Proposition 1 Property Tax Levy Rate Increase For Fire And Emergency Services
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|157
|51.31%
|
No
|149
|48.69%
|Total Votes
|306
State – 12th Legislative District (district-wide vote count)
|
State Representative Position 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Keith Goehner
|20,040
|58.1%
|
Ann Diamond
|14,454
|41.9%
|Total Votes
|34,494
|
State Representative Position 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Mike Steele
|22,560
|65.55%
|
Valerie Sarratt
|11,855
|34.45%
|Total Votes
|34,415
State – Supreme Court
|
Supreme Court Justice Position 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Nathan Choi
|
|32.11%
|
Steve Gonzalez
|1,005,072
|67.89%
|Total Votes
|1,480,463
State – Initiatives (state-wide vote count)
|
Initiative 1631 – Carbon fee
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|798,824
|44.26%
|
No
|1,005,961
|55.74%
|Total Votes
|
|
Initiative 1634 – Banning soda taxes
|Measure
|Vote
|Vote %
|
Yes
|
|54.77%
|
No
|
|45.23%
|Total Votes
|
|
Initiative 1639 – Firearms purchasing, storage
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|
|60.38%
|
No
|773,368
|39.62%
|Total Votes
|
|
Initiative 940 – Police use of force
|Measure
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Yes
|1,148,918
|59.22%
|
No
|
|40.78%
|Total Votes
|
Federal – 8th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)
|
Congressional District 8 U.S. Representative
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Dino Rossi
|92,275
|47%
|
Kim Schrier
|104,039
|53%
|Total Votes
|196,314
Federal – 4th Congressional District (district-wide vote count)
|
Congressional District 4 U.S. Representative
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Dan Newhouse
|85,149
|65.4%
|
Christine Brown
|45,040
|34.6%
|Total Votes
|130,189
Federal – Senate
|
U.S. Senator
|Candidate
|Votes
|Vote %
|
Maria Cantwell
|
|58.63%
|
Susan Hutchison
|806,223
|41.37%
|Total Votes
|
