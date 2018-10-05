Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Season Oct. 6 With ‘Innocence And Experience’

The Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director and Conductor Nikolas Caoile joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about their season opener tomorrow night at the Numeria PAC of “Innocence and Experience,” featuring the music of Verdi, Mozart, Strauss and Mendelssohn.

Caoile said they’ll also feature the 2018 Young Musician Competition winner violinist Keeley Brooks in the first movement of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, Op. 64.

Join them at the Numerica PAC in Wenatchee Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., with a talk by Caoile and Brooks before the show at 6 p.m.

Photo: wenatcheesymphony.org