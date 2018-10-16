Wenatchee School District Launches Search For New Superintendent

Wenatchee School District has begun the search for a new superintendent. In August 2019, Superintendent Brian Flones will leave the district after 19 years. The Wenatchee school board says it is inviting the community to participate in the superintendent selection process by sharing their input through an online survey at wenatcheeschools.org, now through November 1.

District Communications Director Diana Haglund said the purpose of the survey is to collect feedback from stakeholders about the leadership qualities, expertise, and experiences that matter most in a superintendent. Input gathered through the survey will be used to help define the position profile and desired selection criteria.

A community forum is also planned for Tuesday, October 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Wenatchee High School.

The School Board has contracted with Hazard, Young, Attea Associates (HYA), a national educational search firm, to facilitate the survey, conduct meetings and to carry out the search for the next Wenatchee Superintendent.