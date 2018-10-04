Search & Rescues, Wildfires Make For Busy Summer At Chelan County Emergency Management

Any time evacuations orders go out to homeowners during a wildfire in Chelan County, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management staff are there. They also coordinate search and rescue operations for hikers and other recreators heading into the outdoor hot spots of the county.

Emergency Management Assistant Director Sgt. Kent Sisson and Sheriff’s Deputy Rich Magnussen join Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to recap this summer, the thousands of hours in overtime the office accrued, using west-wide agencies’ helicopters to hoist injured hikers off local mountains and zero water casualties this summer.