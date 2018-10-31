Saving Salmon to Save Orca Part 3: Changing Public Perception Through Education

Orcas in Pacific Northwest waters have struggled over the last decade with pollution, boat noise and a lack of prey – chinook salmon.

Although far from the Pacific Ocean and Puget Sound, North Central Washington plays a critical role in the success of the endangered orcas that live off Washington’s coast.

In this multi-part series on KOHO, we’re exploring why the orca population has dwindled and how North Central Washington is part of the solution.

In part one, we looked at the state’s Orca Task Force, convened by the governor in March. In part two, shoring up salmon populations in North Central Washington to provide more food for the orcas.

Today in the final segment, how public perception maybe be changing due to public outreach and education in the region. Dan Langager reports.