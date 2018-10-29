Saving Salmon to Save Orca Part 1: Public Comment on Recommendations Ends Today

Washingtonians have until today to submit their thoughts on the Southern Resident Orca Task Force‘s recommendations for saving the endangered population.

In this multi-part series on KOHO, we’ll explore why the orca population has dwindled, what state agencies and conservation groups are trying to do about it, and how North Central Washington is part of the solution.

Today in part one – the state’s Orca Task Force. Gov. Jay Inslee signed an Executive Order in March designating state agencies to take several immediate actions to benefit killer whales, and establishing a Task Force to develop a longer-term action recommendations for orca recovery and future sustainability.

The Task Force will have a final report by November 1 and today is the final day to submit public comments.

Dan Langager has more.

Photo: Candice Emmons/NOAA