‘Safe Prescribing Habits’ the Goal of Confluence Health Talk on Opioids Oct. 10

Many factors led to the current opioid epidemic in America, which kills tens of thousands every year. What role do doctors, physicians and pharmacists play in trying to curb opioid use and abuse? What questions should patients come with when asking their doctor about pain treatments? Those are just two of the questions Confluence Health is looking to answer with upcoming community talks in Omak, Wenatchee and Moses Lake.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show are Confluence Health’s Dr. David Kolde, Medical Director of Primary Care, and Pharmacy Director Laurel Aaberg.