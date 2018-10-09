Public Hearing Tonight in Leavenworth on Upper Valley Pool Levy Ahead of Election

In August’s primary election, voters in the Upper Wenatchee Valley narrowly rejected a three-cent increase on the Parks & Recreation Service Area (PRSA) tax levy. It remains at 11 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The levy, originally approved in 2000, pays for the maintenance and operation of the Leavenworth city pool. Voters will once again weigh in on the levy in next month’s general election, not to increase the levy, but keep it in existence.

The Upper Valley PRSA is asking voters to approve a six-year extension of the levy, at the current 11-cent rate, saying without it the pool will likely close in 2019. They’re hosting a public hearing tonight at Leavenworth city hall at 6:45 p.m.