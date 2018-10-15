Public Comment Period This Week On Proposed Mission Ridge Expansion

October 15, 2018 | 1

Mission Ridge is hoping to expand. And you have a chance to voice your thought during an open comment period, which ends this Friday. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

 

  1. Ryan Sean on October 15, 2018 at 10:41 am

    I think this is a wonderFul idea. It’s needed a expansion for many years. Bring more tourists in the community as the other resorts do and make us more competitive. With the lost of apple blossom the hotels could use a boost around here especially in winter. We’re losing so many activities in the area as places close and are replaced with other businesses it would great to see us grow again. Thank you

