Outdoor Report – Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Travis Hornby, President of the Central Washington Chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, about all the trail work they’ve done this year – from No. 2 Canyon and Squilchuck State Park, to Ski Hill and Echo Ridge.

The final trail work party of the fall up Number 2 Canyon is this Saturday morning. Hornby said they’re hoping to have enough volunteers to complete Phase 1 of the trail work in the canyon.