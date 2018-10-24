Outdoor Report – Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

Today in the KOHO Outdoor Report, Hanne Beener, Trails Program Manager at the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, joins Dan Langager to talk about trails, conferences and forest health.

This year’s annual Washington State Trails Coalition conference is coming to Wenatchee. Today is the last day to sign up.

The Land Trust has temporarily closed its Mountain Home Preserve to the public. Thirty acres of the Land Trust’s 170-acre property on Mountain Home Road above Leavenworth will be thinned to improve its health and resilience to drought, bark beetle attack, and wildfire.

Beener said the forest thinning operation will create an open forest composed of larger ponderosa pine and Douglas-firs. Commercial logs and other materials will be transported to mills and slash piled to be burned next year. She said the project is part of the Land Trust’s efforts to improve forest health and help make the forest more sustainable.

The Land Trust has a Make A Difference project up Horse Lake this Saturday and their annual celebration dinner Nov. 2.