Morgan Eastman, Events Director at the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the Bavarian Village’s annual Oktoberfest, put on by Projekt Bayern for three weekends every October.

But Eastman said there are plenty of other events in the Leavenworth this month, from ski swaps and movie nights, to farmers market and more.

Photo: Projekt Bayern, leavenworthoktoberfest.com