Leavenworth City Council Approves Parking Plan, New Garbage Service

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the city council’s approval last night of the city’s Parking Study & Guiding Principles, as well as its new contract with Waste Management for residential garbage services.

Farivar said the change-over should be complete by February 1. And talks about how the parking committee will use the guiding principles to develop plans to alleviate parking in the city starting next year.

The Mayor also talks about an open house next Thursday, Nov. 1 at the Festhalle at 6:30 p.m. about the Pine Street rebuild taking place next year and the PRSA pool tax levy renewal on the general election ballot for Upper Valley voters.