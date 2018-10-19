KOHO Friday Sports Preview with Ian Dunn – Football, Volleyball, WSU

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local fall sports. The Wenatchee Panthers head to Sunnyside to take on the Grizzlies tonight in a major determining game for the Big 9. Catch the game right here on KOHO 101 at 6:45 p.m.

Dunn takes a look at the current standings in both Big 9, with Wenatchee and Eastmont leading, Caribou Trail League games tonight, volleyball tomorrow and the Cougar game in Pullman tomorrow.