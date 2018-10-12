KOHO Friday Sports Preview with Ian Dunn – Football, Swimming, Soccer

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local fall sports. The Wenatchee Panthers head to Yakima to take on the Davis Pirates tonight. Catch the game right here on KOHO 101 at 6:45 p.m.

Dunn takes a look at the current standings in both Big 9, with Wenatchee and Eastmont leading, Caribou Trail League games tonight and recap the Battle of the Bronze Shoe, soccer games this weekend and the undefeated Panther girls in swimming.