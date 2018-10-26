KOHO Friday Sports Preview with Ian Dunn – Football, Soccer, Volleyball

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local fall sports. The Wenatchee Panthers are in the Apple Bowl tonight for their Homecoming game, hosting Walla Walla. Catch the game right here on KOHO 101 at 6:45 p.m.

Dunn takes a look at the current standings in both Big 9, with Wenatchee and Eastmont leading, Caribou Trail League games from last night, including the Cashmere Bulldogs’ victory over the Cascade Kodiaks in the Pear Bowl, as well as local girls soccer and volleyball.