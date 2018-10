Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Randy Roadz for our weekly look at local fall sports. The Wenatchee Panthers host West Valley Yakima tonight. Catch the game right here on KOHO 101 at 6:45 p.m.

Dunn takes a look at the current standings in both Big 9, with Wenatchee and Eastmont leading, Caribou Trail League games tonight, soccer games this weekend and some stories in the paper tomorrow.