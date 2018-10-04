Judge Robert McSeveney Announces Resignation From Superior Court

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Robert McSeveney has announced his resignation from the superior court bench effective October 24, 2018. The United States Department of Justice has hired Judge McSeveney to serve as a federal immigration judge at the U.S. Immigration Court in Seattle. The position is a direct appointment by the U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

Judge McSeveney was appointed to the superior court by Governor Jay Inslee earlier this year to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of superior court judge Chip Small. Governor Inslee’s appointment is an interim appointment under the law until the November 6, 2018 election. Judge McSeveney has announced he is no longer running to retain his current position for this upcoming election.

In his letter of resignation to Governor Inslee, Judge McSeveney stated, “I have been honored to serve the court and the community in this important position. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the Chelan County Superior Court and this great community.”