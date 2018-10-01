Hanford Workers And Federal Government Reach Settlement

Workers at the country’s most contaminated nuclear site and their state attorneys reached a settlement with the federal government last week. Underground tanks at the Hanford Nuclear Site near Richland hold more than 50 million gallons of radioactive waste and some of the people working to clean it up have been exposed to chemical vapors. It’s seen as a major win for Hanford workers, but the story doesn’t end there, as KOHO’s Dan Langager reports.