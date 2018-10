Scott Parsons is your Garden Guru and joins us every Tuesday to talk about how to green our thumbs, but now the season is coming to a close.

Today we give the “Parsons Awards” – crops that grew well this year and others that did not. Parsons also talks about the health, social and global benefits of growing a garden at home.

Parsons Awards Winners: Top: Micro yellow zucchini, Left: Purple Thai basil, Right: Cilantro, Bottom: Gardenia